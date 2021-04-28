Ivey to sign Alabama public teacher pay raise legislation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Legislature approved a two percent teacher pay raise, which now moves to Gov. Kay Ivey’s desk for final approval.

The Alabama House approved the bill 100-1 before sending it to the governor, whom a spokesperson said intends to sign it. Rep. Andrew Sorrell, R-Muscle Shoals, voted against the bill.

All K-12 public school teachers, administrators and staff members will receive the raise. Community college staff members also qualify.

State lawmakers Tuesday acknowledged during debate that these teachers deserve a pay raise after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s going to be even more difficult for them when they go back because now they’ve got kids who have gaps, said Rep. Danny Garrett, R-Trussville. “So I think this is well-deserved.”

