How the new CDC outdoor masking guidance effects those vaccinated and unvaccinated

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued new guidance on masking. The mask mandate has expired in Alabama, so these are recommendations, not requirements unless a business you are visiting requires you to mask up.

The new recommendations released on April 27 say those fully vaccinated can attend the following without a mask:

Walk, run, or bike with members of your household

Attend a small, outdoor gathering with fully vaccinated family and friends

Attend a small, outdoor gathering with fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people

Dine at an outdoor restaurant with friends from multiple households

The CDC recommends wearing a mask when attending a crowded, outdoor event, like a live performance, parade, or sports event even for those fully vaccinated.

Those unvaccinated can attend the following without a mask:

Walk, run, or bike with members of your household

Attend a small, outdoor gathering with fully vaccinated family and friends

According to the CDC, in any event, where vaccinated and unvaccinated are in attendance, those who have not gotten the vaccine should wear a mask.

The Federal Health Agency says even if you’ve been vaccinated, you should still avoid large indoor gatherings.

“Generally for vaccinated people, outdoor activities without a mask are safe,” says Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of Centers for Disease Control.

“However, we continue to recommend masking in crowded outdoor settings and venues such as packed stadiums and concerts, where there is decreased ability to maintain physical distance and where many unvaccinated people may also be present. We will continue to recommend this until widespread vaccination is achieved.”

President Joe Biden is expected to outline additional steps next week for a plan to fight the virus through July 4th.

