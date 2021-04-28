Advertisement

FWC introducing new rules for invasive, high-risk reptile ownership

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will be implementing new high-risk...
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will be implementing new high-risk reptile ownership rules beginning Thursday.(GIM)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will be implementing new high-risk reptile ownership rules beginning Thursday, the commission announced in a press release.

According to FWC, beginning April 29, owners of green iguanas and tegus must microchip their pets. “This helps keep them safe while also protecting Florida ecosystems,” FWC wrote.

To assist with this microchipping process, FWC will be holding “Tag Your Reptile Day” events throughout the state to offer free pet green iguana or tegu microchipping. Owners may bring up to 5 pet tegus or green iguanas, and that event schedule can be found by clicking here.

Current owners also must apply for a permit to own these animals by July 28, which can be done by clicking here.

Additionally, people or businesses in possession of the newly-listed prohibited reptiles for commercial sale use have until July 28 to liquidate their inventory. Only green iguanas or tegus possessed by qualifying entities under a limited exception commercial use permit will be able to possess them for commercial use.

These new rules were approved by commissioners back in February.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bodies removed from Lake Eufaula
Man charged with murdering 3 found in lake
Bodies removed from Lake Eufaula
UPDATE: Arrest made in the deaths of woman, two children, found in vehicle discovered in Lake Eufaula
Federal agents and local officers serve a search warrant at Allen's Pharmacy on July 8, 2020.
Former Dothan pharmacist sent to prison
Bodies removed from Lake Eufaula
Three bodies discovered in car pulled from Lake Eufaula
On April 27, 2011, a series of long track tornadoes ripped through Alabama hurting 35 of tjhe...
10 years later, Alabama recalls 2011 tornado outbreak that killed hundreds

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 4-28
Another warm one today
The broadband internet service is expected to cover all of Walton County by next summer.
More than 400 people have signed up for broadband service in Walton County
Enterprise Senior Center reopens to public
WTVY News 4 at Five - senior center VOD - clipped version
The 2022 media plan passed at today's Walton County Commission meeting.
Walton County TDC media plan passes amid questions from locals
Wolves come together through Army Warrior Athlete Challenge Program
Wolves come together through Army Warrior Athlete Challenge Program