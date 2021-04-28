Advertisement

Family of man shot by Chicago police views video of shooting

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — The family of a man shot to death last month by Chicago police have viewed video of the shooting.

Attorney Todd Pugh said Tuesday the video of the fatal shooting of Anthony Alvarez in the early morning hours of March 31 has left his family with more questions than answers.

Police posted a picture on social media of the weapon they say they found at the scene.

The shooting of Alvarez has garnered little attention.

Two days before the case involving Alvarez, 13-year-old Adam Toledo was shot to death in the Little Village neighborhood by a police officer, also during a foot chase.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bodies removed from Lake Eufaula
Man charged with murdering 3 found in lake
Bodies removed from Lake Eufaula
UPDATE: Arrest made in the deaths of woman, two children, found in vehicle discovered in Lake Eufaula
Federal agents and local officers serve a search warrant at Allen's Pharmacy on July 8, 2020.
Former Dothan pharmacist sent to prison
Bodies removed from Lake Eufaula
Three bodies discovered in car pulled from Lake Eufaula
On April 27, 2011, a series of long track tornadoes ripped through Alabama hurting 35 of tjhe...
10 years later, Alabama recalls 2011 tornado outbreak that killed hundreds

Latest News

Rep. Greg Murphy (R-NC) previews joint session speech
Rep. Greg Murphy (R-NC) previews joint session speech
Rep. Brett Guthrie (R-KY) previews joint session speech
Rep. Brett Guthrie (R-KY) previews joint session speech
5 shot, 1 killed in Richmond, Va., shooting
President Joe Biden speaks during an event on COVID-19 vaccinations and the response to the...
Biden to pitch sweeping ‘family plan’ in speech to Congress
Neighbors in Richmond, Va., are devastated after a fatal mass shooting at an apartment complex
'It was just like a war broke out': Neighbor reacts to shooting that left woman dead, children hurt