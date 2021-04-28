Early County deputy asking for kidney donor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A South Georgia Sheriff’s deputy, who is sworn to protect and serve the community, is now calling on that same community for support.

Early County Sergeant James Kimble suffers from Stage 5 kidney failure and in need of a transplant.

His fellow deputies are now making it their mission to find a donor and get him back to health. Their social media post has gone viral, with over three thousand shares.

Sergeant Kimble says it has been overwhelming. He says people who he has arrested have sent him emails thanking him for turning their lives around.

He says since the post Saturday, he has already had countless people volunteering to be his donor.

“When they said that I had Stage 5 Kidney failure that was,” Kimble recalls, “I was like ‘How?’”

Kimble, 41, has always been a man on the go, until three months ago as his kidney’s began to fail. That is when his boss, Chief Deputy Timothy Hardrick, stepped in.

Hardrick, wanting to pay it forward after colleagues rallied around him in 2016, when he found out he had Stage 4 prostate cancer.

“I wanted to kind of be out front leading the charge,” shared Hardrick, “Doing whatever he needs to do to get him a healthy kidney.”

With Hardrick’s blessing, Kimble’s better half created a post on the Early County Facebook page, informing thousands of her partner’s condition.

Sergeant Kimble recalls, “The next morning I woke up and saw this whole Facebook blog, and I was like I didn’t ask you to do that.”

He says the response has been overwhelming, “I spent most of my weekend crying, and most of my weekend smiling. And the crying was from joy, you know just not knowing so many people cared about me, and all the people that I have impacted and never knew.”

Kimble is now on the hunt for a Type-O Positive, living donor, to hopefully give him at least 20 more years. This entire process has allowed him to know the small army that he has behind him.

“This is not just a job to me, this is my family,” said Kimble. “We laugh and we play and we work together.”

“We are going to make sure that he stays up,” shared Deputy Hardrick, “And we are going to do everything that we can. And I encourage any one who can to help this young man out because he is more than deserving of it.”

There is a fund in James Kimble’s name for those looking to make a monetary donation, at the Georgia Community Bank. For those interested in possibly being Kimble’s donor match, you can contact his coordinator, Leanne Whitehead, at 404-605-4605.

