Dothan Pediatric Subspecialty Care Clinic celebrates one year

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Tuesday, April 27th was the 365 day mark for the Dothan Pediatric Subspecialty Care Clinic that sits right alongside Montgomery Highway.

This is the only subspecialty care clinic available in the Wiregrass, the other closest subspecialty care clinics are in Birmingham and Pensacola, according to marketing coordinator Anna Dailey.

This clinic has three latest offerings for the community, those being an X-ray system, a full service lab and it is one of the two pediatric sleep centers in the state of Alabama.

Last year the clinic was not able to hold its grand opening due to COVID-19, but on Tuesday they treated patients with drinks and snacks after their visit.

Amidst the challenges the virus brought, today they are able to celebrate their accomplishments.

“The types of patients that we see are going to need continuous care all year round,” Dailey said. “So with this clinic you are still able to see patients and provide that care, the main difference here is waiting in cars versus waiting inside, but our care is here, our nurses are full staff and we’ve seen approximately 3,000 new patients in the past year.”

Starting on Wednesday the clinic will be offering the COVID-19 vaccines for those 18 to 24. This will be by appointment only.

To make an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine you can call (334)699-3733 ext. 829.

