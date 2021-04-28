Advertisement

Dothan baseball prepares for first round of postseason

By Justin McNelley
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It took until the final game of the regular season, but the Dothan Wolves captured the Class 7A Area 3 title last week over rival Enterprise.

The Wolves are now preparing to host the first round of the postseason on Friday as the 10th ranked Dothan welcomes in Fairhope in a best of three game series.

The win against Enterprise giving the Wolves all the momentum heading into the playoffs and they know they’ll need to play their best ball to advance on to round two.

“This point of the year, there’s not going to be any cupcakes,” said head coach Alex Sanford. “There’s not going to be any walkthrough games as we showed in game two against Enterprise. We weren’t on our best foot forward and made a couple of mistakes and next thing you know, a very quality opponent turned it into a seven-run ball game. I think each game moving forward into these playoffs whether it be first round or state championships, you have to have your best foot forward because the teams and quality of teams that we will be playing are just second to none.”

First pitch in game one on Friday is set for 5 p.m.

