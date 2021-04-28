Child Advocacy Center to host Blue Ribbon Day of Hope event

DOTHAN, Ala. (Press Release) - The Southeast Alabama Child Advocacy Center (CAC) will host its Blue Ribbon Day of Hope on Friday, April 30th, 2021 11:00a.m. at the Angel of Hope Statue at Westgate Park.

The CAC has dedicated the month of April to their annual Blue Ribbon Campaign since 1995 in conjunction with National Child Abuse Prevention Month. Blue Ribbon Day of Hope is a tribute to the five children that die every day in America at the hands of their abusers.

We invite you to join us and our friend Steve Hardwick as we place flowers at the Angel of Hope in remembrance of these children..