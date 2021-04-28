Advertisement

Child Advocacy Center to host Blue Ribbon Day of Hope event

Southeast Alabama Child Advocacy Center Blue Ribbon Day of Hope
Southeast Alabama Child Advocacy Center Blue Ribbon Day of Hope(Source: Southeast Alabama Child Advocacy Center)
By Press Release: Southeast Alabama Child Advocacy Center
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (Press Release) - The Southeast Alabama Child Advocacy Center (CAC) will host its Blue Ribbon Day of Hope on Friday, April 30th, 2021 11:00a.m. at the Angel of Hope Statue at Westgate Park.

Posted by Southeast Alabama Child Advocacy Center on Wednesday, April 28, 2021

The CAC has dedicated the month of April to their annual Blue Ribbon Campaign since 1995 in conjunction with National Child Abuse Prevention Month. Blue Ribbon Day of Hope is a tribute to the five children that die every day in America at the hands of their abusers.

We invite you to join us and our friend Steve Hardwick as we place flowers at the Angel of Hope in remembrance of these children..

Most Read

Bodies removed from Lake Eufaula
Man charged with murdering 3 found in lake
Bodies removed from Lake Eufaula
UPDATE: Arrest made in the deaths of woman, two children, found in vehicle discovered in Lake Eufaula
Federal agents and local officers serve a search warrant at Allen's Pharmacy on July 8, 2020.
Former Dothan pharmacist sent to prison
Bodies removed from Lake Eufaula
Three bodies discovered in car pulled from Lake Eufaula
When approaching Ross Clark Circle from north of Dothan, no traffic will be allowed to travel...
Road closure, work at Ross Clark & Montgomery Hwy. intersection

Latest News

The Enterprise Parks and Recreation Department is inviting everyone of all ages to celebrate...
Enterprise bringing fun for all ages with Festival in the Park
A registered organ donor, who never imagined she would donate while living, met the person...
Woman saves stranger’s life by donating her kidney
Early County Sergeant James Kimble suffers from Stage 5 kidney failure and in need of a...
Early County deputy asking for kidney donor
Wiregrass Kidney walk this weekend