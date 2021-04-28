Another warm one today

SYNOPSIS – Another warm afternoon today, highs will once again make it into the middle 80s. Dew points are on the way up as well so it will feel muggy as you head out the door. Tomorrow will be much of the same warm afternoon with highs in the middle 80s. Rain chances return for Friday, still a little disagreement on the timing of the rain but the chance will be there through the day Friday. Temperatures stay warm as we head into the weekend right now the rain chances hold off on Saturday. Things really start to warm up as we head into the next week.

TODAY – Partly cloudy. High near 85°. Winds SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy, patchy fog. Low near 63°. Winds S 5-10 mph

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 85°. Winds SW at 10 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Chance of rain. Low: 67° High: 82° 50%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 80°

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 58° High: 80° 20%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 60° High: 84°

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 64° High: 89°

WED: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 68° High: 91° 20%

THUR: Mostly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 89°

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft.

