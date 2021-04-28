ADPH recommends resumption of J&J vaccine after CDC guidance

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health says it will resume vaccinations using the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine following final guidance from the Centers for Disease Control.

ADPH said in a release the CDC recommended resuming the vaccines for people 18 years of age and older. The CDC said the available data shows the vaccine’s known potential benefits outweighed its known and potential risks.

While the one-dose vaccine has been cleared for continued use, the CDC issued a new warning for women aged 18-49.

“Reports of adverse events following the use of the J&J vaccine suggest a very low but increased risk of a rare adverse event called thromobosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS). Nearly all reports of this serious condition, which involves blood clots with low platelets, have been in adult women younger than 50 years old,” the release stated.

ADPH said women younger than 50 years old should be aware of the rare but increased risk of this adverse event. They should also seek other COVID-19 vaccine options for which this risk has not been seen.

According to the CDC, the chance of adverse reactions occurring is very low but they, along with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) continue to monitor the safety of the vaccines.

Prior to the pause on the J&J vaccine, ADPH said the state had administered 71,297 doses of the J&J vaccine.

ADPH says 2,447,756 Alabamians have been vaccinated using Pfizer, Moderna and J&J’s COVID-19 vaccines.

Alabama is making progress in all directions,” said Gov. Kay Ivey. “Our COVID-19 numbers are improving, more people are getting vaccinated each day, all while achieving the lowest unemployment rate in the southeast. I am glad to see the resumption of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and encourage every Alabamian 16 and up to get out and get your shots. The safe and effective vaccines available are our ticket back to normal, and I could not be more optimistic in how we are moving forward.”

Original Story: https://www.wsfa.com/2021/04/27/adph-recommends-resumption-jj-vaccine-after-cdc-guidance/

