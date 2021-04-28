Abbeville police officers save woman from house fire

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Two Abbeville police officers are being recognized for their quick actions, after they rushed in to save a woman’s life during a house fire Monday night..

What started as a normal shift for Officer Wesley Harrison and Investigator Josh Behringer quickly turned into a life-saving situation.

“The house filled up with smoke in a matter of minutes, the house become fully involved within several minutes,” said Chief Eric Blankenship of the Abbeville Police Department.

Dispatch received a call Monday around 9:23 p.m. of a structure fire.

“Fortunately, the officers were close by the area. Their response was actually less than two minutes to get on scene,” Blankenship said.

An elderly, bed-ridden woman was stuck inside as smoke filled the home. Body cam footage from the department shows the officers’ quick action. Officer Harrison was the first to arrive on scene. He scrambled to the house, and found the woman. Investigator Behringer arrived shortly after and helped bring the victim outside. And not a moment too soon.

An explosion moments later caused more flames to engulf the house.

Chief Blankenship says if it weren’t for his officer’s quick actions, there might have been a very different outcome.

“The officers that I have working for me, I would put side by side with any of them anywhere across the nation. They’re a great group of men and women. They go above and beyond everyday to help all the people in Abbeville as well as the surrounding communities. So they make me proud everyday to come to work and just knowing the bravery and courage these guys shows. Its just a statement to the community as well,” Blankenship said.

The victim was taken to Flowers Hospital for minor smoke inhalation. She is expected to be okay.

The Abbeville Fire Department continues to investigate the cause of that fire.

