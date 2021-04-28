Advertisement

2 arrested in Brundidge murder

Raven Alexis Braswell and Joshua Devon Peterson are charged with the capital murder of Cordero...
Raven Alexis Braswell and Joshua Devon Peterson are charged with the capital murder of Cordero Ousley.(Source: Pike County Sheriff's Office)
By Jonathan Grass, WSFA
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BRUNDIDGE, Ala. (WSFA) - Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas and Brundidge Police Chief Marquez James have announced two arrests in the killing of 44-year-old Cordero Ousley.

Ousley was found fatally shot in a grassy area off Floyd Street in Brundidge on April 20.

The sheriff’s office said Raven Alexis Braswell, 23, and Joshua Devon Peterson, 22, are accused of robbing and killing him. Both are charged with capital murder.

Thomas said the investigation indicates Braswell lured Ousley to an isolated area off Floyd Street where they robbed and shot him. The suspects then went to a hotel in Ozark.

Braswell was arrested in Dothan, while Peterson was found near Eufaula.

Multiple agencies assisted in the investigation and arrests.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.wsfa.com/2021/04/27/arrested-brundidge-murder/

