2 arrested in Brundidge murder

BRUNDIDGE, Ala. (WSFA) - Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas and Brundidge Police Chief Marquez James have announced two arrests in the killing of 44-year-old Cordero Ousley.

Ousley was found fatally shot in a grassy area off Floyd Street in Brundidge on April 20.

The sheriff’s office said Raven Alexis Braswell, 23, and Joshua Devon Peterson, 22, are accused of robbing and killing him. Both are charged with capital murder.

Thomas said the investigation indicates Braswell lured Ousley to an isolated area off Floyd Street where they robbed and shot him. The suspects then went to a hotel in Ozark.

Braswell was arrested in Dothan, while Peterson was found near Eufaula.

Multiple agencies assisted in the investigation and arrests.

