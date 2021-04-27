Wiregrass Kidney walk this weekend

DOTHAN, Ala. (Press Release) -- Alabama ranks 1st in the nation for the number of patients on dialysis (based on population). Of the 400,000 Alabamians with chronic kidney disease, almost 12,000 must undergo life-saving dialysis treatments each week. Since 1975, the Alabama Kidney Foundation (AKF) has been the only state-based organization dedicated to improving prevention awareness and the individual quality of life of Alabamians affected by kidney disease.

The annual Wiregrass Kidney Walk will take place on May 1st, 9:30 – 11:30 in front of the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce, 102 Jamestown Blvd., Dothan. In order to protect participants and volunteers, many of whom are transplant survivors, this year’s event will be drive-thru and socially distanced. Everyone who brings a donation of $50 or more will get a t-shirt (as long as they last) and prizes will be awarded to fund raising teams.

The AKF’s annual Kidney Walk is one of its most important fundraising events. Last year, the state-wide Kidney Walks provided over $900,000 in direct support to kidney patients in need. For more information about this event visit our website: www.wiregrasskidneywalk.org or call (334) 547-8467.