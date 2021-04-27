The Friends of the Enterprise Public Library are holding a Spring Booklover’s Sale

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (Press Release) -- The Friends of the Enterprise Public Library is holding a Spring Booklover’s Sale Friday, April 30, 2021 from 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. and Saturday, May 1, 2021 from 9:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. Members of the Friends of the Enterprise Library organization are eligible to attend the “Friends Only Pre-Sale Event” on Thursday, April 29, 2021 from 1:00 to 6:00 P.M. New memberships will be accepted prior to the sale and at the door. The sale will take place on the second floor of the library. The library is located at 101 East Grubbs Street, Enterprise, AL.

The Friends now accept credit cards with a $1.00 fee to help defray the cost.

Nonfiction includes biographies, memoir, inspirational, cook books, sports, poetry, science, politics, business, religion, literature, relationships, health, and true crime. Military history (ancient to modern), aviation history, U.S. and World history books are also available.

Popular fiction books for all ages. Love a good romance? The book sale offers hardback and paperback romance in every genre from inspirational to suspense. Other genres for sale include Western, sci fi, fantasy, and mystery. A wide selection of Large Print books are also available. DVDs, music CDs, books on CD, and sheet music, as well as music books, are for sale. Children, junior, young adult, and new adult books are also available.

Home schooling? We also have resources such as A Beka Books for sale.

Don’t miss this chance to buy the books you love! Money raised by the Friends’ book sales funds library projects such as matching grants for library programs, annual membership in SEADL (Southeast Alabama’s Digital Library), and library materials.

Friends are in need of DVDs, CDs, children’s books, western novels, and comic books. Tax receipts available upon request. Please call the Library at 347-2636 for an appointment to drop off donations.

Please remember, the Enterprise Public Library adheres to the Safer Apart Emergency Order: facial masks required for service, 50 % occupancy, social distancing guidelines and sanitation rules.