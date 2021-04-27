Advertisement

Stone Mountain park proposes changes to address criticism

(WCTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (AP) — A mountain park near Atlanta with a giant carving of Confederate leaders is proposing changes to address criticism of its Old South legacy.

Under the proposals, Stone Mountain park would publicly acknowledge that it was once a gathering spot for the Ku Klux Klan, relocate Confederate flags on the grounds and remove the carving from its park logo.

Park CEO Bill Stephens presented the proposals to the park’s board on Monday. The board did not immediately vote on any of them.

The proposals come amid a national reckoning on race that brought down dozens of Confederate monuments in a span of weeks last year.

History or hate? Protesters here and elsewhere keep question in spotlight

Earlier this month, the park denied a gathering permit from the Sons of Confederate Veterans, who were looking to host their annual Confederate Memorial Day service at Stone Mountain.

Stephens cited the pandemic and racial tensions as the reason for the permit denial.

Just last week, Gov. Brian Kemp announced he had appointed the park’s first Black board member, Rev. Abraham Mosley.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bodies removed from Lake Eufaula
Three bodies discovered in car pulled from Lake Eufaula
Pedestrian struck on US 231 South was from Bonifay
Damage in the garden district.
Four tornadoes confirmed during Saturday severe weather event
Ivey signs transgender student-athlete bill
Hazmat and Law Enforcement responded to an address affiliated with the Genesis II church
Family indicted, accused of selling bleach as COVID cure

Latest News

Vaccine hesitancy still a problem in Alabama
Georgia’s mass vaccination sites will close in May
Pike Road resident Molly Martin will serve as one of the judges at the 145th annual Westminster...
Pike Road woman to judge at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
Health officials urge public to be ‘accountable to fellow citizens’ and get vaccinated against COVID-19
Bodies removed from Lake Eufaula
CORONER: Woman, two children, found deceased in vehicle discovered in Lake Eufaula