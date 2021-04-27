Advertisement

Road closure, work at Ross Clark & Montgomery Hwy. intersection

By WTVY Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (PR) - - Beginning at 8:30 AM today (4/27/2021) US-231/Montgomery Hwy will be closed to southbound traffic just inside of Ross Clark Circle for the next several days.

The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) has identified a damaged storm drainpipe beneath the southbound lanes of US-231/Montgomery Highway and needs to make repairs.

When approaching Ross Clark Circle from north of Dothan, no traffic will be allowed to travel southbound thru the intersection of Montgomery Highway and Ross Clark Circle.

All southbound traffic on Montgomery Highway will be required to turn left or right onto Ross Clark Circle.

Southbound left turns and northbound right turns onto Montgomery Highway inside Ross Clark Circle will be impacted as well.

ALDOT will set up all proper lane closures and signage. Please avoid this area if possible.

