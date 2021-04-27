Advertisement

Rehobeth becomes Army strong

By Justin McNelley
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 11:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
REHOBETH, Ala. (WTVY) - The Rehobeth Rebels became Army strong on Monday. The Army Warrior Athlete Challenge Program paid a visit to Rehobeth.

Led by army recruiters, athletes from various sports competed in a series of team building drills, from running a mile while carrying teammates and water jugs to army crawling down the football field.

The Rebels got a true taste of what an army boot camp is like while learning how to be leaders on and off the field.

“It was more challenging physically but it was also mentally challenging,” said Rehobeth sophomore Jacarrius Culver. “So, we had to work as a one, get the job done and move on.”

“It’s a break down to build up to a motivate type workout,” said Army Warrior Athlete Challenge Program leader Seth Davis. “So, we like to break them down as a whole to make them understand that nobody is better than the person to the right or left. And then we break them into groups and do a series of drills to make them work as a team.”

The Army Warrior Athlete Challenge Program will remain in the Wiregrass as they will be at Dothan High on Tuesday.

