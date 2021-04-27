Advertisement

Rabbit disease raises alarm for South Carolina wildlife officials

Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus-2 is a highly contagious disease that affects all rabbits....
Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus-2 is a highly contagious disease that affects all rabbits. Wildlife officials say that while humans are not susceptible, they can inadvertently spread the virus. (Source: Ted Borg/South Carolina Department of Natural Resources)(WRDW)
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 11:41 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating cases of a disease that can kill both wild and domestic rabbits.

Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus-2 is a highly contagious disease that affects all rabbits. Wildlife officials say that while humans are not susceptible, they can inadvertently spread the virus.

SCDNR Small Game Project Leader Michael Hook said the disease is highly contagious and can persist in the environment “for a very long time.”

“These factors make disease control efforts extremely challenging once it is in wild rabbit populations,” he said.

MORE | Red-flag fire alert issued across South Carolina for Wednesday, Thursday

An outbreak began in 2020 in the southwestern U.S. and is causing deaths in some species of native wild rabbits. Wild rabbits at breeding facilities and pet rabbits may also be at risk, wildlife officials say.

RHDV2 has been detected in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas, Utah, Wyoming, Mexico, and most recently in Florida.

Symptoms displayed by rabbits infected with RHDV2 may include loss of appetite, lethargy, high fever, seizures, jaundice, bleeding from the nose, mouth, or rectum, difficulty breathing, and sudden death.

The virus is transmitted by direct and indirect contact, Hook said. Direct contact occurs when a rabbit comes into physical contact with an infected rabbit or the urine or feces of an infected rabbit. Indirect contact occurs when a rabbit comes into contact with objects contaminated by the virus, including clothing worn by people who have handled contaminated objects or infected rabbits.

Also, the virus can be spread through rabbit products such as fur, meat, or wool. Insects, birds, rodents, predators, and pets have also been known to spread RHDV2.

Hook said sick rabbits or rabbits found dead should not be collected or handled. If you find a dead rabbit in the wild or in a running enclosure, please leave the carcass and contact your local SCDNR biologist or conservation officer.

If you have a sick or dead domestic rabbit take it to your local veterinarian who can send it to the Clemson Veterinary Diagnostic Center for examination.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bodies removed from Lake Eufaula
Three bodies discovered in car pulled from Lake Eufaula
Pedestrian struck on US 231 South was from Bonifay
Damage in the garden district.
Four tornadoes confirmed during Saturday severe weather event
Ivey signs transgender student-athlete bill
Hazmat and Law Enforcement responded to an address affiliated with the Genesis II church
Family indicted, accused of selling bleach as COVID cure

Latest News

Vaccine hesitancy still a problem in Alabama
Georgia’s mass vaccination sites will close in May
Pike Road resident Molly Martin will serve as one of the judges at the 145th annual Westminster...
Pike Road woman to judge at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
Health officials urge public to be ‘accountable to fellow citizens’ and get vaccinated against COVID-19
Bodies removed from Lake Eufaula
CORONER: Woman, two children, found deceased in vehicle discovered in Lake Eufaula