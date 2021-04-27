Rabbit disease raises alarm for South Carolina wildlife officials

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating cases of a disease that can kill both wild and domestic rabbits.

Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus-2 is a highly contagious disease that affects all rabbits. Wildlife officials say that while humans are not susceptible, they can inadvertently spread the virus.

SCDNR Small Game Project Leader Michael Hook said the disease is highly contagious and can persist in the environment “for a very long time.”

“These factors make disease control efforts extremely challenging once it is in wild rabbit populations,” he said.

An outbreak began in 2020 in the southwestern U.S. and is causing deaths in some species of native wild rabbits. Wild rabbits at breeding facilities and pet rabbits may also be at risk, wildlife officials say.

RHDV2 has been detected in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas, Utah, Wyoming, Mexico, and most recently in Florida.

Symptoms displayed by rabbits infected with RHDV2 may include loss of appetite, lethargy, high fever, seizures, jaundice, bleeding from the nose, mouth, or rectum, difficulty breathing, and sudden death.

The virus is transmitted by direct and indirect contact, Hook said. Direct contact occurs when a rabbit comes into physical contact with an infected rabbit or the urine or feces of an infected rabbit. Indirect contact occurs when a rabbit comes into contact with objects contaminated by the virus, including clothing worn by people who have handled contaminated objects or infected rabbits.

Also, the virus can be spread through rabbit products such as fur, meat, or wool. Insects, birds, rodents, predators, and pets have also been known to spread RHDV2.

Hook said sick rabbits or rabbits found dead should not be collected or handled. If you find a dead rabbit in the wild or in a running enclosure, please leave the carcass and contact your local SCDNR biologist or conservation officer.

If you have a sick or dead domestic rabbit take it to your local veterinarian who can send it to the Clemson Veterinary Diagnostic Center for examination.

