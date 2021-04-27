Pike Road woman to judge at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - A Pike Road woman will serve as one of the judges at the 145th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

Molly Martin will officiate over several breeds such as the American Eskimo Dogs, Chinese Shar-Pei, Cotons de Tulear, Keeshonden and Schipperkes, according to Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show organizers.

This is Martin’s first judging assignment at Westminster.

Martin started showing in 1982 and competed in Conformation and Obedience. In 2000, she began showing Beagles, according to organizers. She has bred group and specialty winners in both breeds and became an active member of the judging community.

She grew up with Dalmatians as family pets.

The show is set to take place in June in Tarrytown, New York,

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.wsfa.com/2021/04/25/pike-road-woman-judge-westminster-kennel-club-dog-show/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.