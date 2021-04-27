Advertisement

Man charged with murdering 3 found in lake

Investigators arrested Demetrius Devonte McGhee several hours after the bodies of a woman and two children were found in a submerged car.
Bodies removed from Lake Eufaula
Bodies removed from Lake Eufaula
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A 26-year-old Clayton man faces Capital Murder charges related to the deaths of three people found in Lake Eufaula.

Barbour County Coroner Chip Chapman has identified the victims as Remona Hudson and two children, who are believed to be 12 and 14, and apparently from Cuthbert, Georgia.

In a statement, the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation said McGhee had been released from an area hospital several hours after the bodies were found. Past that, SBI released scant details of the investigation, including the cause of deaths.

The four charges indicate there is an enhancement to one of those charges such as kidnapping or robbery. In certain cases, Alabama law allows two Capital Murder charges for a single victim.

McGhee is held without bond.

