Health officials urge public to be ‘accountable to fellow citizens’ and get vaccinated against COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There are still people who say they are vaccine-hesitant and that’s something health officials are battling

It was discussed in a digital town hall tonight and health officials say that people have to be willing to meet them in the middle.

The staff at Alabama Regional Medical Services says what once was a phone ringing off the hook for appointments, is now eerily quiet.

“There is high supply but low demand,” said Christopher Mosley, Alabama Regional Medical Services spokesperson.

Mosley says there are multiple sites and options available for people, and this is the time to step up.

“We have captured all of the low hanging fruit, the individuals who have wanted a vaccine have been able to get vaccinated,” Mosley said.

The goal is to get a majority of people vaccinated to create herd immunity... but we are far from it.

“25 percent of those in Jefferson County have been vaccinated,” Mosley said.

That leaves the majority of the 665,000 people in Jefferson County vulnerable.

Council President William Parker still wants availability on weekends.

“A lot of people indicated just what we’ve been saying, we have to make it convenient,” said Parker.

Mosley though, says it’s time for people to take personal responsibility too.

“At some levels, I think that the public is failing us because these opportunities are available but if you’re not taking advantage of them, you are not being accountable to your fellow citizens,” said Mosley.

If you need help scheduling a vaccine, you can call 205-858-2221 in Jefferson County from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., or you can just show up at Legion Field or numerous UAB sites. You can also register at places like Walmart, Walgreens, Publix and other local pharmacies.

