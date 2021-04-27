Advertisement

Georgia’s mass vaccination sites will close in May

(KGNS)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 1:17 PM CDT
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The state-operated mass vaccination sites in Georgia will close in May.

An official with the Georgia Emergency Management Agency confirmed that the 13-week contract at the eight remaining sites will expire on May 21. There are no plans to extend that contract.

The eight sites are:

  • Delta Air Museum - Hapeville, Georgia
  • Habersham County Fairgrounds - Clarkesville, GA
  • Macon Farmers Market - Parkway, Macon, GA
  • Columbus-Muscogee Site - Columbus, Ga.
  • Washington County Site - Sandersville, Ga.
  • Chatham County Site - Savannah, Ga.
  • Bartow County Site - Emerson, Ga.
  • Ware County Site - Waycross, Ga.

The site in Albany, Ga. closed earlier in March.

In preparation for the closure, the sites will shift to providing the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to a news release from the Office of the Governor.

First doses of the Pfizer vaccine will not be administered at these eight state-operated sites after April 30. You will only be able to receive the second Pfizer dose or Johnson & Johnson in the month of May.

“As supply and availability of the COVID-19 vaccines has dramatically increased across the state, far more Georgians are now able to easily access the vaccine at their local pharmacy, grocery store, or doctor’s office,” said GEMA/HS Director Chris Stallings. “With over 300,000 doses administered at the state sites over the last few months, our highly successful state-operated sites have experienced a notable decrease in demand over the last two weeks. This transition to the Johnson and Johnson single-dose vaccine for the next month allows us to complete the full vaccination cycle for Georgians who received their first Pfizer vaccination at our sites, continue providing COVID-19 vaccination to Georgians who wish to use our sites, and deploy Pfizer first doses previously allocated to GEMA/HS to other local providers across Georgia.”

Please click here for more information on the state-operated mass vaccination sites.

Original Story: https://www.wtoc.com/2021/04/26/georgias-mass-vaccination-sites-will-close-may/

