Former Dothan pharmacist sent to prison

Richard Allen Strickland, whose owned Allen’s pharmacy, dispensed pain killers to those who peddled them on the streets.
Federal agents and local officers serve a search warrant at Allen's Pharmacy on July 8, 2020.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A former Dothan pharmacist will spend 84 months in federal prison because he illegally distributed prescription narcotics.

A judge sentenced Richard Allen Strickland on Tuesday and U.S. Marshals immediately took him into custody. He had earlier pleaded guilty.

Strickland, whose owned Allen’s pharmacy, dispensed pain killers to those who peddled them on the streets, then paid Strickland afterwards, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

An eight-month investigation determined that Strickland provided Percocet, Oxycodone, Roxicodone, and hydrocodone, per a DEA complaint.

On July 3, 2020, a confidential informant allegedly received 14 hydrocortisone pills from Strickland while federal agents videotaped that transaction, the complaint states.

Five days later, officers armed with search warrants swooped in on Allen’s Pharmacy and Strickland’s Geneva County home and confiscated $162,000. The pharmacy has been closed since Strickland’s arrest.

After serving the 84 months sentence, he will be on supervised release for three years.

