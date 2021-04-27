Feeling Much Warmer

SYNOPSIS – A warmer pattern is moving in with daily highs reaching the middle 80s for the days ahead. Rain chances remain low, but we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Our next chance for some shower activity is Friday.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 64°. Winds light S.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 85°. Winds S at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 63°. Winds light SE.

EXTENDED

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 85° 5%

FRI: Partly sunny, a few showers. Low: 67° High: 82° 50%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 80° 10%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 58° High: 80° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 84° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 89° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Light to Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

