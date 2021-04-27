Enterprise Senior Center reopens for first time since March 2020

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Charles Anderson has been coming to the Enterprise Senior Center for several years now. But in March of 2020, his weekly tradition was halted.

The coronavirus pandemic shut the doors of the center, which closed off friendships and a community.

“Oh, it’s been miserable. I’ve been one thing to the other at the house, four walls a lot of the times,” Anderson said.

That all changed Tuesday, when the center re-opened under guidelines from SARCOA and the Alabama Department of Senior Services.

“Starting just to have people take their temperature when they come in, have them fill out a questionnaire. And when they enter the building, they can sit at a table that is six foot apart,” said Birgit Briggs, the center’s Community Service Coordinator.

While these senior citizens missed the activities and games, they say the main thing they missed the most was that interaction with others.

“I’ve missed the comradery and being able to see friends and spend time with them,” said Regina Harper, a regular at the center.

Enterprise mayor William Cooper was there for the reopening. He’s seen the impact the center has made in the lives of its members.

“This is something more like a family. When they come to this facility, they have difference programs set up for them so that they can enjoy themselves and be among each other,” Mayor Cooper said.

“We had a lot of seniors that went through depression because they were not able to come out, because a lot of them live alone. And so when they come here, they have someone to eat with, to laugh with, to talk to, they teach each other things. Its just a beautiful thing, we’re family here,” said Angela Lane, the manager of the center.

Staff members say they plan to continue offering drive-thru lunches for those who may not feel comfortable coming in just yet.

