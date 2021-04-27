Drive-up COVID-19 testing in Coffee and Houston counties offered by appointment only beginning April 27

The Southeastern Public Health District will offer drive-up testing by appointment only in Coffee and Houston counties beginning Tuesday, April 27.

The new drive-up testing schedule will be:

Coffee County Health Department

2841 Neal Metcalf Road

Enterprise, AL 36330

Wednesdays and Fridays (weekly)

To schedule an appointment, call (334) 347-9574.

Houston County Health Department

1781 Cottonwood Road

Dothan, AL 34301

Tuesdays and Thursdays (weekly)

To schedule an appointment, call (334) 678-2800.

Symptoms of COVID-19 consist of either cough or shortness of breath (difficulty breathing) or at least two of the following: fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, sore throat, fatigue, congestion or runny nose, and new loss of taste or smell.

Testing criteria are as follows:

•Persons with symptoms

•Healthcare facility workers, workers in congregate living settings, and first responders with symptoms

•Persons without symptoms who have underlying medical conditions or disability placing them at a higher risk of complications or screening of other asymptomatic individuals based on a case-by-case review and approval by the state health department or local health jurisdiction