Drive-up COVID-19 testing in Coffee and Houston counties offered by appointment only beginning April 27
To schedule an appointment in Coffee County, call (334) 347-9574. To schedule an appointment in Houston County, call (334) 678-2800.
The Southeastern Public Health District will offer drive-up testing by appointment only in Coffee and Houston counties beginning Tuesday, April 27.
The new drive-up testing schedule will be:
Coffee County Health Department
2841 Neal Metcalf Road
Enterprise, AL 36330
Wednesdays and Fridays (weekly)
To schedule an appointment, call (334) 347-9574.
Houston County Health Department
1781 Cottonwood Road
Dothan, AL 34301
Tuesdays and Thursdays (weekly)
To schedule an appointment, call (334) 678-2800.
Symptoms of COVID-19 consist of either cough or shortness of breath (difficulty breathing) or at least two of the following: fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, sore throat, fatigue, congestion or runny nose, and new loss of taste or smell.
Testing criteria are as follows:
•Persons with symptoms
•Healthcare facility workers, workers in congregate living settings, and first responders with symptoms
•Persons without symptoms who have underlying medical conditions or disability placing them at a higher risk of complications or screening of other asymptomatic individuals based on a case-by-case review and approval by the state health department or local health jurisdiction