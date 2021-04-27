Advertisement

Dale County, Cottonwood advance to 2nd round of playoffs

By Justin McNelley
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dale County used a late game surge to pick up a 4-2 victory over W.S. Neal in the decisive Game Three of their Class 4A playoff series. The Warriors advance to the second round where they will host Bibb County.

The Cottonwood Bears came back from a 9-2 deficit to pick up an 11-10 win over Clarke County to punch their ticket to the next round in Class 2A playoffs. Cottonwood will host Luverne on Friday.

