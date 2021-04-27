Advertisement

Court to hear appeal of Dallas officer who killed neighbor

Amber Guyger, a former Dallas police officer, was sentenced to 10 years in the 2018 shooting of...
Amber Guyger, a former Dallas police officer, was sentenced to 10 years in the 2018 shooting of her neighbor, Botham Jean.(Source: KTVT via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) - A Texas court is scheduled to hear arguments Tuesday on overturning the conviction of a former Dallas police officer who was sentenced to prison for fatally shooting her neighbor in his home.

An attorney for Amber Guyger and prosecutors are set to clash before an appeals court over whether the evidence was sufficient to prove that her 2018 shooting of Botham Jean was murder.

The hearing before a panel of judges will examine a Dallas County jury’s 2019 decision to sentence Guyger to 10 years in prison for murder. It comes as a jury’s finding that a former Minneapolis police office was guilty of murdering George Floyd has again focused national attention on police killing people of color.

More than two years before Floyd’s death set off protests across the country, Guyger’s killing of Jean drew national attention because of the strange circumstances and because it was one in a string of shootings of Black men by white police officers.

The basic facts of the case were not in dispute. Guyger, returning home from a long shift, mistook Jean’s apartment for her own, which was on the floor directly below his. Finding the door ajar, she entered and shot him, later testifying that she thought he was a burglar.

Jean, a 26-year-old accountant, had been eating a bowl of ice cream before Guyger shot him. She was later fired from the Dallas Police Department.

The appeal from Guyger, now 32, hangs on the contention that her mistaking Jean’s apartment for her own was reasonable and, therefore, so too was the shooting. Her lawyers have asked the appeals court to acquit her of murder or to substitute in a conviction for criminally negligent homicide, which carries a lesser sentence.

In court filings, Dallas County prosecutors countered that Guyger’s error doesn’t negate “her culpable mental state.” They wrote, “murder is a result-oriented offense.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bodies removed from Lake Eufaula
Three bodies discovered in car pulled from Lake Eufaula
Damage in the garden district.
Four tornadoes confirmed during Saturday severe weather event
Pedestrian struck on US 231 South was from Bonifay
Ivey signs transgender student-athlete bill
Hazmat and Law Enforcement responded to an address affiliated with the Genesis II church
Family indicted, accused of selling bleach as COVID cure

Latest News

The South and West saw the biggest population growth over the last decade, the second slowest...
Census explained: Population and politics
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus,...
Biden to sign $15 minimum wage for federal contract workers
As many as 60 million doses are expected to be available for export in the coming months.
US to share AstraZeneca vaccine with other countries
Drive-up COVID-19 testing in Coffee and Houston counties offered by appointment only beginning April 27