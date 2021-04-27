CORONER: Woman, two children, found deceased in vehicle discovered in Lake Eufaula

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A woman and two children were recovered in the vehicle that was discovered in Lake Eufaula Monday morning, according to Barbour County Coroner Chip Chapman. The coroner tells News Leader 9 that he has identified the woman as Remona Hudson. While he is not yet identifying the children in the vehicle, he did say their birth years were 2004 and 2008.

Police in Eufaula are still investigating the discovery of three bodies found in a vehicle that has been pulled from Walter F. George Lake. The discovery was made at Old Creek Town Park.

Mayor Jack Tibbs confirmed to WSFA that a jogger found a car this morning and called the police at approximately 7:18 a.m. Police are investigating what is believed to be a triple homicide. The jogger provide photos to WTVM she took while in the area this morning.

Eufaula resident Julie Taylor’s morning stroll around a Lake Eufauala Park Monday morning took a turn when police pulled a Toyota from the water.

“He walked over and at that point looked into the car, raised his hands and started telling everybody to get back. And then some of the park workers came around to where I was parked and told us we had to leave because there were bodies in the car,” Taylor said.

People claiming to be family were on site and told News Leader 9 the names of the victims, although we are awaiting official word from law enforcement.

“I’m just going to put it in God’s hands and let God see ‘cause God knows what’s best. So, I just put it in his hands. I ain’t going to question God on the situation so I put it in his hands. Everything happens for a reason,” said Antwan Brookins from Albany, GA.

“We done heard all kind of stuff so we just , we just really want to know what’s going on and try to get justice for all of them,” another person said.

They did say the victims were from Cuthbert, GA and our crews did find an active crime scene at a home on Hood Street. No word yet on whether it’s connected to this scene or not. Chip Chapman, Barbour County Coroner confirmed that three bodies were removed from the vehicle.

Corporal Jeremy Burkett with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency sent a media release late Monday afternoon:

Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), along with Officers from the Eufaula Police Department, are currently investigating the discovery of three bodies found in Walter F. George Lake. Eufaula PD Officers were called to the scene at approximately 7:18 a.m. Monday, April 26, regarding a vehicle submerged in the lake. Once on scene, officers discovered three individuals submerged inside the vehicle and immediately began recovery efforts. SBI joined investigation efforts at the request of Eufaula Police Chief Steve Watkins. Both agencies are working to confirm the identities of the victims, who are believed to be residents from out of state. Nothing further is available as the investigation is ongoing.

