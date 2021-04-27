Auburn University warns of ‘suspicious’ man offering females rides

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn University’s security team has a warning about a man trying to pick up people on and off campus.

Officials say a “suspicious” man tried to give a female a ride on West Magnolia Avenue. A campus advisory was sent out Saturday after the incident.

After the advisory went out, security says three more females reported similar incidents on the same day near Cambridge Hall and off campus on West Glenn Avenue near Tiger Suites and North College Street downtown outside Luxury Nail & Spa. One of the females reported that she initially accepted the ride and that the man took her to another location and tried to kiss her, but she was able to get out and he drove away.

Police got involved in the investigation, and more information on the suspect and vehicle was released.

The suspect is described as being in his late 20s or early 30s and having tan or brown skin. He has short, black hair and is possibly balding. Witnesses said he has a Hispanic accent and is of smaller stature. He was reportedly wearing a dark navy T-shirt during the incidents.

The vehicle he was driving appears to be a newer model white Ford Transit Connect with an Alabama tag, although they did not get the tag number. It has black door handles and windows in the cargo area where tools and landscaping equipment were seen.

Any suspicious behavior should be reported to 911 immediately.

Campus Safety Advisory: Update on Suspicious Male/Van On Saturday, April 24, Auburn University sent out a Campus Safety... Posted by Auburn University Campus Safety & Security on Monday, April 26, 2021

Auburn University’s campus security is reminding people that all Auburn University security shuttle vans are clearly marked with the department name and “Security Shuttle.” Security shuttle vans have a yellow strobe light on the top that flashes when the van is available for rides. They also have identification numbers near their front doors.

Shuttle drivers wear uniforms that clearly identify them as campus safety security representatives.

Riders can call 334-844-7400 to make sure a van and driver are legitimate.

Riders may request a ride by calling 334-844-7400 or through the Auburn Safety app.

Drivers will not stop in the middle of the road to offer rides.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.wsfa.com/2021/04/26/auburn-university-warns-suspicious-male-offering-females-rides/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.