After going viral last year, Poplar Springs seniors were honored again this year

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The COVID-19 pandemic has forced seniors around the country to miss out on some once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

“It’s been rough we didn’t get to have our walk out like we get to do every year in front of the school, and we haven’t gotten to do some of the stuff that all of the other seniors got to do in the past,” said Zaimes Hall - Poplar Springs Senior.

That’s why for the second year in a row Poplar Springs High Principal, Farcia West, is recognizing her students in a different way, by lining the highway with senior banners.

“Little things like this turn into really big things emotional wise because this is a way of Mrs. West showing us that you are apricated and even though we might not be able to put you in the gym in front of the whole student body and say that yes you are seniors everybody that drives down this highway gets to see our pictures and they get to also see these are the seniors getting to graduate,” said Colby Joiner – Poplar Springs Senior.

When asked her motivation for the banners,

“I wanted these students to know that even though they have lost some things that we can rewrite the chapters and pages we are missing that we never have to settle for the hand that gives us,” said Farica West - Poplar Springs Principal.

Showing her students good can be found in even less-than-ideal situations.

“It’s not normal but it’s kind of a little bit better because you know usually every year, we think hey we’re going to do this we’re going to do a kick ball game we’re going to do this but it’s kind of like something different but it’s a little bit better,” Brandi Watson - Poplar Springs Senior.

West says she plans to continue to honor her seniors in this way for years to follow, pandemic or not.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.