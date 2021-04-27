Abortion pills targeted in new Alabama legislation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A House committee will hold a public hearing Wednesday on a bill to ban non-surgical, medication abortions in Alabama.

The bill would make it illegal for doctors to prescribe certain medications that induce an abortion. The drugs that would be banned include Mifepristone, Mifegyne, and Mifeprex.

It would also make it illegal for any entity to manufacture, distribute, dispense or sell those three drugs in Alabama, with a violation being a Class C felony.

Language in the legislation would prevent the mother from being held criminally liable.

The bill states that nearly 40 percent of all abortions are performed through medical abortions.

The bill would not prohibit any contraceptive agent administered prior to conception or before a pregnancy can be confirmed through conventional medical testing.

Rep. Andrew Sorrell, R-Muscle Shoals, is the bill sponsor. The House Judiciary Committee will hold the public hearing Wednesday.

Original Story: https://www.wsfa.com/2021/04/26/abortion-pills-targeted-new-alabama-legislation/

