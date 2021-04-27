A warm afternoon ahead

SYNOPSIS – Another nice afternoon today, highs will make it into the middle 80s. We will stay dry through most of the week rain chances return Friday. Clouds will start to make their way back into the Wiregrass today and stick around through the week, but we stay warm in the 80s all week long. Right now Saturday looks nice and dry to start off the weekend.

TODAY – Partly cloudy. High near 85°. Winds SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 62°. Winds SW 5 mph

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 85°. Winds S at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

THUR: Mostly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 85°

FRI: Chance of rain. Low: 65° High: 80° 60%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 78°

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 56° High: 80° 20%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 60° High: 84°

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 60° High: 86°

WED: Mostly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 85°

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10-15 kts. Seas 2-4 ft.

