Advertisement

Wild Adventures celebrating new season with new attractions

The new open season at Wild Adventures is starting with new attractions after a challenging 2020.
The new open season at Wild Adventures is starting with new attractions after a challenging 2020.(Wild Adventures)
By Emma Wheeler
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A wild start to summer is underway in Valdosta. The new open season at Wild Adventures is starting with new attractions after a challenging 2020.

The theme park is coming back with a number of new shows and exhibits..

“We’ve been welcoming so many guests and we’re so excited to see them again this year, and that’s one of the reasons we’ve been recommitting ourselves to providing some quality entertainment that families can enjoy this year,” said Wild Adventures employee Adam Floyd.

The summer concert series is back beginning in June, and surprise shows are scattered through the park.

“It’s refreshing,” said visitor Kameron Oliver. “Hopefully it’ll be a little better going forward and we can get passed the corona.” Kameron and Kayla Oliver are one family who is finally feeling safe and ready to return..

They introduce their daughter Aubrey to the animals at the new petting zoo, which was a 25th anniversary addition that pays homage to Liberty Farms where Wild Adventures all began.

This was an experience this family said is “coming full circle.”

“I’s especially fun for me because my parents brought me here when I was a kid, it’s good to be able to return the favor,” the Olivers said.

Wild Adventures is also starting “Dive In Movies” this year where they’ll be airing movies in the water park on Friday nights starting next month.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damage in the garden district.
Four tornadoes confirmed during Saturday severe weather event
Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle on US 231 South
Power lines are down behind Fieldcrest Apartments in Dothan. (Kinsley Centers)
Damage updates around the Wiregrass
Several roads closed due to severe weather
File image
Damage reported across parts of the Wiregrass

Latest News

A statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
Alabama, Mississippi mark Confederate Memorial Day
Slot machines at a casino.
Florida reaches new gambling agreement with Seminole Tribe
Mike Jeffries can pretty much do it all. The Auburn University graduate has quite a story.
County Road 12: Millbrook man brings cheer with bagpipes
File Photo: The Alabama Capitol (Source: WSFA)
‘A second chance:’ Alabama approves expungement bill
Three bodies discovered in car pulled from Lake Eufaula