Warmer Days Ahead

SYNOPSIS – Warmer air is on the way for this week with daily highs well into the 80s. We’ll remain mainly dry until late-week under partly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will return Friday, with perhaps some rain again later in the weekend, depending upon how the upper-level pattern evolves this week across the country. Stay tuned!

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 58°. Winds light SE.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 84°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 62°. Winds light SE.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 85° 5%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 85° 5%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 65° High: 80° 60%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 78° 10%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 56° High: 80° 20%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 60° High: 84° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

