Advertisement

Warmer Days Ahead

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY Wx Logo
WTVY Wx Logo(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Warmer air is on the way for this week with daily highs well into the 80s. We’ll remain mainly dry until late-week under partly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will return Friday, with perhaps some rain again later in the weekend, depending upon how the upper-level pattern evolves this week across the country. Stay tuned!

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 58°.  Winds light SE.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 84°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 62°.  Winds light SE.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 62° High: 85° 5%

THU: Partly cloudy.  Low: 62° High: 85° 5%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 65° High: 80° 60%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 78° 10%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 56° High: 80° 20%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 60° High: 84° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 15-20 kts.  Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @ZackWebWx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Amber Kulick

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Three bodies discovered in car pulled from Lake Eufaula
Damage in the garden district.
Four tornadoes confirmed during Saturday severe weather event
Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle on US 231 South
Power lines are down behind Fieldcrest Apartments in Dothan. (Kinsley Centers)
Damage updates around the Wiregrass
Pedestrian struck on US 231 South was from Bonifay

Latest News

On April 27, 2011, a series of long track tornadoes ripped through Alabama hurting 35 of tjhe...
Gov. Ivey proclaims April 27 as Day of Remembrance in Alabama
Safer Places bill to give Alabamians storm shelter options statewide
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 4-26
A quiet start to the week
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 4-26
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 4-26