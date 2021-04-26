Three bodies discovered in car pulled from Lake Eufaula

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Police in Eufaula are investigating the discovery of three bodies found in a vehicle that has been pulled from Lake Eufaula. The discovery was made at Old Creek Town Park. Mayor Jack Tibbs confirmed to WSFA that a jogger found a car this morning. Police are investigating what is believed to be a triple homicide.

Earlier, the coroner’s office confirmed that three bodies were submerged in the lake, but that they could not confirm their conditions. The coroner was called directly to the scene this morning before heading into the office.

News Leader 9 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as more details become available.

