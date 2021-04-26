Advertisement

Three bodies discovered in car pulled from Lake Eufaula

(WVLT)
By WTVM Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Police in Eufaula are investigating the discovery of three bodies found in a vehicle that has been pulled from Lake Eufaula. The discovery was made at Old Creek Town Park. Mayor Jack Tibbs confirmed to WSFA that a jogger found a car this morning. Police are investigating what is believed to be a triple homicide.

Earlier, the coroner’s office confirmed that three bodies were submerged in the lake, but that they could not confirm their conditions. The coroner was called directly to the scene this morning before heading into the office.

News Leader 9 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as more details become available.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.wtvm.com/2021/04/26/breaking-three-bodies-discovered-car-pulled-lake-eufaula/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Damage in the garden district.
Four tornadoes confirmed during Saturday severe weather event
Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle on US 231 South
Power lines are down behind Fieldcrest Apartments in Dothan. (Kinsley Centers)
Damage updates around the Wiregrass
Several roads closed due to severe weather
File image
Damage reported across parts of the Wiregrass

Latest News

Slot machines at a casino.
Florida reaches new gambling agreement with Seminole Tribe
Mike Jeffries can pretty much do it all. The Auburn University graduate has quite a story.
County Road 12: Millbrook man brings cheer with bagpipes
File Photo: The Alabama Capitol (Source: WSFA)
‘A second chance:’ Alabama approves expungement bill
Pedestrian struck on US 231 South was from Bonifay