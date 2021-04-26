Sunbelt Ag Expo will return to South Georgia in 2021

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WTOC) - The Sunbelt Ag Expo took a pause last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic but organizers say they’re excited to bring the focus of the agribusiness world back to Georgia in the fall.

The Sunbelt Expo has been called the premiere farm show in North America and it’s brought people to Moultrie and South Georgia for more than 40 years. More than 100,000 visitors traditionally visit the open air trade show that lets farmers nationwide see new equipment in-person so they can think about how it fits in their operation. Executive Director Chip Blalock says the Expo’s return in 2021 means millions of dollars for restaurants, hotels and other local businesses.

“Our short-line exhibitors, distributors, dealers are just really thirsty for an in-person event where they can come and do business,” said Blalock.

He says the downward trend of new COVID-19 cases and the increase in people getting vaccinated makes him optimistic that the pandemic could be fading by October. Expo organizers will promote social distancing, hand sanitizing and more precautions to keep visitors and vendors safe while they’re there.

The Expo is scheduled to kick off on October 19, 2021.

