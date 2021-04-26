Skipperville Volunteer Fire Department gets new addition

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Skipperville Volunteer Fire Department brought home a new truck, after months of working to their goal.

Replacing what was once just used for brush fires, their new truck serves multiple purposes. Now, the fire department can still respond to brush fires, but also motor vehicle accidents when extrication is needed, as well as EMS calls.

Skipperville Volunteer Fire Department Chief, Davis McDaniel, says this was a missing piece to their department.

“It helped take the place of a lot of pieces of equipment it helped replace an old truck that we had that was over 30 years old and its primary response was brush fires and that was it we weren’t able to use it on car fires and such of things like that or motor vehicle accidents we couldn’t take it so this replaces all of that as well,” said Davis McDaniel – Volunteer Fire Chief for Skipperville Volunteer Fire Department.

Skipperville fire department is also always looking for volunteers, to apply you can call the station or the station holds meetings the first Tuesday of every month.

