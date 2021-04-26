Advertisement

Several roads closed due to flooding in Jackson County

Residents across Jackson County may have to take some detours around town temporarily.
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Residents across Jackson County may have to take some detours around town temporarily.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, several roads were closed down due to severe flooding from Saturday’s storms.

Some of these roads include Russell and Hartsfield Road. Other flooded roads include Bright Prospect Road near the portion of Tanner Road, Crow Road in nearby town Graceville and, Eldridge road near Peanut Road.

Those traveling among these roads are advised to use alternative routes if available.

For a complete list of roads currently closed, visit the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page.

