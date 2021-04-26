Advertisement

Pedestrian struck on US 231 South was from Bonifay

By WTVY Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Officials have identified the pedestrian that was killed after being struck by a vehicle Friday night along US 231 South.

Dothan Police say James Allen Sharp of Bonifay was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident.

https://www.dothanpd.org/2021/04/26/traffic-fatality-on-south-oates-2/

Posted by Dothan Police Department on Monday, April 26, 2021

The accident happened around 10 PM Friday night, on US 231 South near the Saunders Road intersection.

DPD says the crash is being investigated by the Dothan Police Department Crash Team.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Damage in the garden district.
Four tornadoes confirmed during Saturday severe weather event
Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle on US 231 South
Power lines are down behind Fieldcrest Apartments in Dothan. (Kinsley Centers)
Damage updates around the Wiregrass
Several roads closed due to severe weather
File image
Damage reported across parts of the Wiregrass

Latest News

Slot machines at a casino.
Florida reaches new gambling agreement with Seminole Tribe
Mike Jeffries can pretty much do it all. The Auburn University graduate has quite a story.
County Road 12: Millbrook man brings cheer with bagpipes
File Photo: The Alabama Capitol (Source: WSFA)
‘A second chance:’ Alabama approves expungement bill
Three bodies discovered in car pulled from Lake Eufaula