New fishing team at Chipley High School

A fishing team has formed at Chipley High School.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 6:02 PM CDT
CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Chipley High School has a new team! Students can now sign up to be on the fishing team.

The school received a $500 scholarship from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to start the program.

Right now there are 12 students on the team. Each month they have competitions where they see who can catch the most fish and the biggest fish.

Team Supervisor Will Holley said this is a great opportunity for kids to feel like they are a part of something.

“They’re excited, they get pumped up and we’ve got shirts, we’ve got hats, they feel connected, they feel like they’re a part of something, they feel like it makes them a little bit official, for lack of a better word, but they’re excited about it,” said Holley.

There is also a conservation element to the scholarship. The team helps keep the lake they fish on clean, and gives back to the community.

