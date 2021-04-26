Advertisement

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy saves injured alligator

A deputy with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office saved an injured baby alligator late Saturday...
A deputy with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office saved an injured baby alligator late Saturday evening.(WCTV)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A deputy with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office saved an injured baby alligator found on Highway 231 late Saturday evening.

According to a Facebook post by JCSO, Deputy Mears responded to the call and took the injured alligator into custody, away from traffic.

After consulting with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Deputy Mears relocated the alligator to a safe space.

“All in a day’s work for a Florida Deputy Sheriff!” the agency wrote.

Deputy Mears responded to a call to assist an injured alligator today, on Highway 231. Deputy Mears was able to safely...

Posted by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, April 24, 2021

