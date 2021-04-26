Advertisement

Ivey signs transgender student-athlete bill

By Lydia Nusbaum, WSFA
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey signed a bill requiring students to play on the sports team that aligns with the gender on their birth certificates unless it is a co-ed sport in K-12 public schools.

For instance, this would prevent transgender girls from playing on female sports teams.

Supporters of this bill have said it would protect the integrity of women’s sports.

But, Democrats said this is bill discriminates against transgender youth.

This has been a very controversial bill across the country. More than a dozen states have considered similar legislation.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.wsfa.com/2021/04/23/ivey-signs-transgender-student-athlete-bill/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Damage in the garden district.
Four tornadoes confirmed during Saturday severe weather event
Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle on US 231 South
Power lines are down behind Fieldcrest Apartments in Dothan. (Kinsley Centers)
Damage updates around the Wiregrass
Several roads closed due to severe weather
File image
Damage reported across parts of the Wiregrass

Latest News

Database would track officer complaints, disciplinary action
Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith catches a touchdown pass in front of Ohio State cornerback...
New law lays groundwork for college athletes to get paid for name, likeness and image
A curbside voting sign sits in front of an early voting place, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in Adel,...
Curbside voting ban faces scrutiny from Alabama Senate Democrats
Born without a birth certificate, a lifelong struggle for some in the South
Born without a birth certificate, a lifelong struggle for some in the South