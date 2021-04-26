MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey signed a bill requiring students to play on the sports team that aligns with the gender on their birth certificates unless it is a co-ed sport in K-12 public schools.

For instance, this would prevent transgender girls from playing on female sports teams.

Supporters of this bill have said it would protect the integrity of women’s sports.

But, Democrats said this is bill discriminates against transgender youth.

This has been a very controversial bill across the country. More than a dozen states have considered similar legislation.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.wsfa.com/2021/04/23/ivey-signs-transgender-student-athlete-bill/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.