Gov. Ivey proclaims April 27 as Day of Remembrance in Alabama

Governor Kay Ivey has proclaimed April 27, 2021 as a Day of Remembrance in Alabama.

On April 27, 2011, a series of long track tornadoes ripped through Alabama hurting 35 of our 67 counties.

April 27, 2021 marks the 10th anniversary of the tragic natural disaster that killed 254 Alabamians, injured more than 2,000 and devastated the state.

Ivey said, “While we will never forget the grave loss of life and devastation, we also reflect on how far we have come.”

To commemorate the 10th anniversary, Governor Ivey has also directed flags to remain displayed at half-staff on April 27.

This is her statement:

To commemorate the tenth anniversary of the April 27, 2011 tornado outbreak, I am directing flags be displayed at half-staff tomorrow and have proclaimed it as a Day of Remembrance in the state of Alabama. On April 27, 2011, 62 tornadoes tore through our state causing incomprehensible destruction across 35 counties. Two hundred and fifty-four lives were lost, and more than 2,200 people were injured that devastating day. Over the last 10 years in the aftermath of this horrific tragedy, Alabamians have proven their strength and resiliency in rebuilding their broken communities. Tomorrow, I encourage all Alabamians to reflect upon the memory of those we lost and uplift their loved ones that continue to grieve.

