Georgia joins other states calling for year-round Daylight Saving Time observation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In Savannah this week Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill that calls for the state to observe daylight saving year-round. But it will only go into effect if Congress gives it the green light.

Before signing Senate Bill 100 into law this week, Gov. Kemp noted in a moment of levity the back and forth debate between the House and Senate on the legislation this session.

“And that happens every year, you have these issues that are just not on the radar and then all of the sudden they are,” Gov. Kemp said.

Dr. Ben Watson, senator from Georgia’s 1st district which includes Bryan and parts of Chatham and Liberty counties, says the goal of the bill is to keep Georgians from having to spring forward an hour and fall back an hour every year.

Sen. Watson points to the time change’s impact on people’s health, like sleep cycles, mood, and even an increased risk of heart attacks.

If Congress were to lift the ban on states adopting time change measures, Georgia wouldn’t be the only state to switch things up.

“All of the states surrounding us, Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee have also the legislation in that Congress allows the states to go to daylight saving time year-round. Like Georgia, they would too,” said Sen. Watson.

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida and other members of the Senate reintroduced the Sunshine Protection Act last month, which is legislation that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent across the country if passed. Along with Georgia, fifteen other states have passed similar laws, resolutions or voter initiatives according to Sen. Rubio’s office.

