Four tornadoes confirmed during Saturday severe weather event
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has confirmed three tornadoes in Saturday’s severe weather event.
A storm survey team investigated two damage paths in Early County, Georgia and found one track consistent with EF-1 damage and the other consistent with EF-0 damage. This team also investigated damage in Henry County, Alabama and found a damage path consistent with EF-1 damage.
The team also found evidence of a tornado in Houston County.
Public Information Statement
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
420 PM EDT Sun Apr 25 2021 /320 PM CDT Sun Apr 25 2021/
...NWS DAMAGE SURVEY FOR 04/24/2021 TORNADOES UPDATE #1...
Henry County Tornado...
Rating: EF1
Estimated Peak Wind: 95 mph
Path Length /statute/: 4.1247 miles
Path Width /maximum/: 150.0 yards
Fatalities: 0
Injuries: 2
Start Date: 04/24/2021
Start Time: 07:50 AM CDT
Start Location: 1 ESE Tumbleton / Henry County / AL
Start Lat/Lon: 31.3984 / -85.2407
End Date: 04/24/2021
End Time: 07:55 AM CDT
End Location: 2 WSW Haleburg / Henry County / AL
End Lat/Lon: 31.4001 / -85.1713
Survey Summary:
EF1 tornado touched down near CR 120 in Henry County. The tornado
moved quickly eastward, causing extensive tree damage. Numerous
snapped and uprooted trees were observed. A mobile home was
flipped on CR 12 near CR 53. Two injuries were reported at this
location. Other minor damage to roofs and damage to outbuilding
was noted in this area. The tornado dissipated as it crossed CR
61. Rating was determined from the extensive tree damage, the
damage to the mobile home, and other minor damage to homes.
.Houston County Tornado...
Rating: EF0
Estimated Peak Wind: 80 mph
Path Length /statute/: 0.4194 miles
Path Width /maximum/: 100.0 yards
Fatalities: 0
Injuries: 0
Start Date: 04/24/2021
Start Time: 07:51 AM CDT
Start Location: 3 SE Sigma / Houston County / AL
Start Lat/Lon: 31.2399 / -85.17
End Date: 04/24/2021
End Time: 07:52 AM CDT
End Location: 3 WNW Farley Nuclear Plant / Houston
County / AL
End Lat/Lon: 31.2406 / -85.1629
Survey Summary:
Brief EF-0 tornado touched down in Houston County just west of
North CR 75. Power lines were damaged along the road. Roughly
half of the metal roofing from one brick home was peeled off and
lofted into the back yard. Minor damage to the metal roof of a
neighboring home was observed. The tornado continued into the
forested area behind the home, causing tree damage, before
dissipating.
.Early County Tornado #1...
Rating: EF0
Estimated Peak Wind: 80 mph
Path Length /statute/: 4.4361 miles
Path Width /maximum/: 75.0 yards
Fatalities: 0
Injuries: 0
Start Date: 04/24/2021
Start Time: 08:53 AM EDT
Start Location: 1 S Sawhatchee / Early County / GA
Start Lat/Lon: 31.2595 / -85.0335
End Date: 04/24/2021
End Time: 08:54 AM EDT
End Location: 4 WSW Centerville / Early County / GA
End Lat/Lon: 31.2675 / -84.9594
Survey Summary:
EF-0 tornado touched down between Old Cedar Springs Road and CR
26 in southwestern Early County. Sporadic tree damage was
observed north of Big Pine Road and along Cedar Springs Road. The
tornado dissipated near Fryer Road. Rating is based on sporadic
tree damage and minimal structural impacts.
.Early County Tornado #2...
Rating: EF1
Estimated Peak Wind: 95 mph
Path Length /statute/: 7.1452 miles
Path Width /maximum/: 150.0 yards
Fatalities: 0
Injuries: 0
Start Date: 04/24/2021
Start Time: 08:59 AM EDT
Start Location: 5 NNW Rock Hill / Early County / GA
Start Lat/Lon: 31.3981 / -85.049
End Date: 04/24/2021
End Time: 09:07 AM EDT
End Location: 2 N Blakely / Early County / GA
End Lat/Lon: 31.4039 / -84.9301
Survey Summary:
The tornado touched down near Howard Landing Road in western
Early County. There was minor damage to a mobile home near Jack
Wright Road. An outbuilding and camper were destroyed at this
location. Extensive tree damage was observed at a home along
Highway 39. Roof damage was also noted at this location. The
tornado continued eastward, causing sporadic tree damage before
dissipating at N. Main Street in Blakely. The damage rating was
based on the extensive tree damage and minor damage to homes.
EF Scale: The Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into the
following categories:
EF0...Weak......65 to 85 mph
EF1...Weak......86 to 110 mph
EF2...Strong....111 to 135 mph
EF3...Strong....136 to 165 mph
EF4...Violent...166 to 200 mph
EF5...Violent...>200 mph
NOTE:
The information in this statement is preliminary and subject to
change pending final review of the events and publication in NWS
Storm Data.
