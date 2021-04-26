Four tornadoes confirmed during Saturday severe weather event

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has confirmed three tornadoes in Saturday’s severe weather event.

A storm survey team investigated two damage paths in Early County, Georgia and found one track consistent with EF-1 damage and the other consistent with EF-0 damage. This team also investigated damage in Henry County, Alabama and found a damage path consistent with EF-1 damage.

The team also found evidence of a tornado in Houston County.

Public Information Statement

National Weather Service Tallahassee FL

420 PM EDT Sun Apr 25 2021 /320 PM CDT Sun Apr 25 2021/

...NWS DAMAGE SURVEY FOR 04/24/2021 TORNADOES UPDATE #1...

Henry County Tornado...

Rating: EF1

Estimated Peak Wind: 95 mph

Path Length /statute/: 4.1247 miles

Path Width /maximum/: 150.0 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 2

Start Date: 04/24/2021

Start Time: 07:50 AM CDT

Start Location: 1 ESE Tumbleton / Henry County / AL

Start Lat/Lon: 31.3984 / -85.2407

End Date: 04/24/2021

End Time: 07:55 AM CDT

End Location: 2 WSW Haleburg / Henry County / AL

End Lat/Lon: 31.4001 / -85.1713

Survey Summary:

EF1 tornado touched down near CR 120 in Henry County. The tornado

moved quickly eastward, causing extensive tree damage. Numerous

snapped and uprooted trees were observed. A mobile home was

flipped on CR 12 near CR 53. Two injuries were reported at this

location. Other minor damage to roofs and damage to outbuilding

was noted in this area. The tornado dissipated as it crossed CR

61. Rating was determined from the extensive tree damage, the

damage to the mobile home, and other minor damage to homes.

.Houston County Tornado...

Rating: EF0

Estimated Peak Wind: 80 mph

Path Length /statute/: 0.4194 miles

Path Width /maximum/: 100.0 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Start Date: 04/24/2021

Start Time: 07:51 AM CDT

Start Location: 3 SE Sigma / Houston County / AL

Start Lat/Lon: 31.2399 / -85.17

End Date: 04/24/2021

End Time: 07:52 AM CDT

End Location: 3 WNW Farley Nuclear Plant / Houston

County / AL

End Lat/Lon: 31.2406 / -85.1629

Survey Summary:

Brief EF-0 tornado touched down in Houston County just west of

North CR 75. Power lines were damaged along the road. Roughly

half of the metal roofing from one brick home was peeled off and

lofted into the back yard. Minor damage to the metal roof of a

neighboring home was observed. The tornado continued into the

forested area behind the home, causing tree damage, before

dissipating.

.Early County Tornado #1...

Rating: EF0

Estimated Peak Wind: 80 mph

Path Length /statute/: 4.4361 miles

Path Width /maximum/: 75.0 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Start Date: 04/24/2021

Start Time: 08:53 AM EDT

Start Location: 1 S Sawhatchee / Early County / GA

Start Lat/Lon: 31.2595 / -85.0335

End Date: 04/24/2021

End Time: 08:54 AM EDT

End Location: 4 WSW Centerville / Early County / GA

End Lat/Lon: 31.2675 / -84.9594

Survey Summary:

EF-0 tornado touched down between Old Cedar Springs Road and CR

26 in southwestern Early County. Sporadic tree damage was

observed north of Big Pine Road and along Cedar Springs Road. The

tornado dissipated near Fryer Road. Rating is based on sporadic

tree damage and minimal structural impacts.

.Early County Tornado #2...

Rating: EF1

Estimated Peak Wind: 95 mph

Path Length /statute/: 7.1452 miles

Path Width /maximum/: 150.0 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Start Date: 04/24/2021

Start Time: 08:59 AM EDT

Start Location: 5 NNW Rock Hill / Early County / GA

Start Lat/Lon: 31.3981 / -85.049

End Date: 04/24/2021

End Time: 09:07 AM EDT

End Location: 2 N Blakely / Early County / GA

End Lat/Lon: 31.4039 / -84.9301

Survey Summary:

The tornado touched down near Howard Landing Road in western

Early County. There was minor damage to a mobile home near Jack

Wright Road. An outbuilding and camper were destroyed at this

location. Extensive tree damage was observed at a home along

Highway 39. Roof damage was also noted at this location. The

tornado continued eastward, causing sporadic tree damage before

dissipating at N. Main Street in Blakely. The damage rating was

based on the extensive tree damage and minor damage to homes.

EF Scale: The Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into the

following categories:

EF0...Weak......65 to 85 mph

EF1...Weak......86 to 110 mph

EF2...Strong....111 to 135 mph

EF3...Strong....136 to 165 mph

EF4...Violent...166 to 200 mph

EF5...Violent...>200 mph

NOTE:

The information in this statement is preliminary and subject to

change pending final review of the events and publication in NWS

Storm Data.

