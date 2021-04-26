Advertisement

Florida reaches new gambling agreement with Seminole Tribe

Slot machines at a casino.
Slot machines at a casino.(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reached an agreement with the Seminole Tribe on Friday that would greatly expand gambling in state, including the introduction of legalized sports wagering.

The tribe would be allowed to offer sports gambling at its casinos in South Florida and near Tampa and will be allowed to license horse tracks, jai-alai frontons and former dog tracks to accept such wagers on its behalf for a share of the income, according to a memo by state Senate President Wilton Simpson to his members.

The tribe will also be allowed to introduce craps and roulette at its casinos, including the popular Hard Rock Casino near Fort Lauderdale.

The 30-year compact between the state and tribe must still be considered by the Legislature at a special session that will begin May 17, according to the memo.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damage in the garden district.
Four tornadoes confirmed during Saturday severe weather event
Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle on US 231 South
Power lines are down behind Fieldcrest Apartments in Dothan. (Kinsley Centers)
Damage updates around the Wiregrass
Several roads closed due to severe weather
File image
Damage reported across parts of the Wiregrass

Latest News

A statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
Alabama, Mississippi mark Confederate Memorial Day
Mike Jeffries can pretty much do it all. The Auburn University graduate has quite a story.
County Road 12: Millbrook man brings cheer with bagpipes
File Photo: The Alabama Capitol (Source: WSFA)
‘A second chance:’ Alabama approves expungement bill
Three bodies discovered in car pulled from Lake Eufaula