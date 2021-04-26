Advertisement

Family indicted, accused of selling bleach as COVID cure

Hazmat and Law Enforcement responded to an address affiliated with the Genesis II church
Hazmat and Law Enforcement responded to an address affiliated with the Genesis II church(Source: WWSB)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A family accused of selling a toxic industrial bleach as a coronavirus cure through their Florida-based church has been indicted on federal charges.

A federal grand jury in Miami returned an indictment Thursday charging Mark Grenon, 62, and his sons, Jonathan, 34, Jordan, 26, and Joseph, 32, with one count each of conspiracy to commit fraud and two counts each of criminal contempt, according to court records. They face possible life sentences if convicted.

Mark Grenon is the archbishop of the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing, based in Bradenton, Florida. The church sells chlorine dioxide as a “Miracle Mineral Solution,” officials said. The Grenons claim the solution can cure a vast variety of illnesses ranging from cancer to autism to malaria to COVID-19. A Miami federal judge last April ordered the church to stop selling the substance, but the order was ignored.

When ingested, the solution sold by the Grenons becomes a bleach that is typically used for such things as treating textiles, industrial water, pulp and paper, according to the Food and Drug Administration. Authorities said ingesting these products is the same as drinking bleach and can be fatal.

Count records did not list attorneys for any of the Grenons who could comment on the charges.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damage in the garden district.
Four tornadoes confirmed during Saturday severe weather event
Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle on US 231 South
Power lines are down behind Fieldcrest Apartments in Dothan. (Kinsley Centers)
Damage updates around the Wiregrass
Several roads closed due to severe weather
File image
Damage reported across parts of the Wiregrass

Latest News

FILE - In this March 13, 2021 file photo, a protester holds up a painting of Breonna Taylor...
Justice Dept. opens policing probe over Breonna Taylor death
"Vaccines can save your own life, but they can also save your grandmother's life, your...
Biden’s first address to Congress is invite-only
Andrew Brown Jr., 42, was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies serving warrants in Elizabeth...
Warrant: Drug buys recorded weeks before Black man shot dead in N.C.
The family of Andrew Brown Jr., who was fatally shot by sheriff's deputies in Elizabeth City,...
Andrew Brown shooting: Family prevented from viewing police video
FILE - In this April 21, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19...
US to share AstraZeneca shots with world after safety check