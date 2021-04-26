Clyburn fined $5,000 for skipping screening at U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) - The House Ethics Committee says the No. 3 House Democratic leader, Rep. Jim Clyburn, has been fined $5,000 after Capitol Police reported he avoided being screened before entering the House chamber.

The ethics panel said Friday that the Democrat from South Carolina has appealed the fine.

Clyburn is 80 and serving his 15th term in Congress.

Clyburn is the first Democrat to be fined under security screening rules the House imposed on its members after the violent Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

Three Republicans have also been fined.

