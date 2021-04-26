Advertisement

Alabama will keep Congress seats

Sun shines on the U.S. Capitol dome, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Washington.
Sun shines on the U.S. Capitol dome, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The U.S. Census Bureau says that Alabama will maintain the current number of U.S. House Seats, per the state’s response to the 2020 Census.

Governor Ivey released the following statement:

“This data reveals what we’ve known all along – Alabama is a great state to call home, and many are choosing to do so. I am extremely pleased that we will keep all seven of our current seats in the U.S. House to provide valued and needed voices to advocate for our state and our people for the next 10 years. Our success in the census was certainly a group effort across the entire state, and I offer my heartfelt thanks to everyone who played a part.”

